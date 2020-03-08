Bank of Marin Invests $469,000 in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Bank of Marin purchased a new position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,440 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 35,366.3% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,137 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2,552.0% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 265,755 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 255,734 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,713,384 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,005,192,000 after acquiring an additional 222,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,302,874 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,568,424,000 after acquiring an additional 181,667 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Easterly Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $49,724,000. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on shares of Boeing to $337.50 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $321.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.03.

NYSE:BA opened at $262.33 on Friday. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $249.80 and a twelve month high of $427.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $319.73 and a 200-day moving average of $346.38. The firm has a market cap of $146.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.34.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s payout ratio is -236.89%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

