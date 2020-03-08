Bank of Marin Invests $488,000 in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Bank of Marin purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 2,444.4% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 87.5% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 61.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marriott International news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 47,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $6,803,442.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 734,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,503,911.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie Linnartz sold 16,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $2,507,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,431 shares in the company, valued at $9,729,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,130 shares of company stock worth $12,979,632. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $110.66 on Friday. Marriott International Inc has a one year low of $103.89 and a one year high of $153.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.24.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 181.84%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAR. Nomura upped their target price on Marriott International from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marriott International from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.76.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

