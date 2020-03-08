Bank of Marin Invests $524,000 in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Bank of Marin bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,483,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,331,000 after acquiring an additional 924,059 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 198.3% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 49,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 33,197 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 18,941 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 21,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 7,832 shares in the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

ELAN stock opened at $25.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.64, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $35.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.15.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.83 million. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 7.33%. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover acquired 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $110,659.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at $568,814.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $75,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,602.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $292,969. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

