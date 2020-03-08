Bank of Marin Invests $529,000 in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bank of Marin bought a new position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter worth about $73,282,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Paypal by 10,691.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 601,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 595,642 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC purchased a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter worth about $62,492,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter worth about $51,127,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Paypal by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,202,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $130,128,000 after acquiring an additional 460,061 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $110.89 on Friday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $94.51 and a 1 year high of $124.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.58 billion, a PE ratio of 53.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.97.

In related news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at $13,225,032.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $732,514.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,501,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,074 shares of company stock valued at $23,804,804 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

