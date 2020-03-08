Bank of Marin Invests $575,000 in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Bank of Marin bought a new position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in United Technologies by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in United Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 55,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in United Technologies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its stake in United Technologies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 14,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Technologies alerts:

UTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Shares of UTX stock opened at $126.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.56. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $120.00 and a 12 month high of $158.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.