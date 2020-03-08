Bank of Marin Invests $611,000 in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Bank of Marin purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,186 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 12,034 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $292.00 to $288.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $336.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.73.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $238.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.02 and a 52 week high of $281.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $258.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.04.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.09). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

