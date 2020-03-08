Bank of Marin Invests $637,000 in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Bank of Marin purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,959,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 65.6% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $11,680,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.40.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $271.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.45. The company has a market cap of $135.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $186.92 and a 12-month high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,894.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 14,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.15, for a total transaction of $3,555,989.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,213 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,555.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,465 shares of company stock worth $13,095,996. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

