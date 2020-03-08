Bank of Marin Invests $785,000 in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Bank of Marin purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $1,093,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 968,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,812,000 after buying an additional 129,201 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 492,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,289,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 260,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,782,000 after buying an additional 33,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 107,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $4,846,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,685 shares in the company, valued at $9,030,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 24,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $1,090,626.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 168,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,603,225.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 194,787 shares of company stock valued at $8,646,556. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BSX opened at $37.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $46.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.25. The company has a market cap of $52.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.22.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

