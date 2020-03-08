Bank of Marin Makes New $2.73 Million Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bank of Marin acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Bank of Marin’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $36,707,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 29,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $273.19 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $250.34 and a twelve month high of $311.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $299.37 and a 200-day moving average of $285.78.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

