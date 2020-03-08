Bank of Marin Makes New $534,000 Investment in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

Bank of Marin bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,868 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 5,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 5.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Curtis Smith sold 4,500 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total transaction of $465,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,070.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 12,500 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $1,526,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,647 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,765.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,575 shares of company stock worth $11,174,303 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GWRE. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Guidewire Software from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.44.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $91.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 584.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Guidewire Software Inc has a twelve month low of $86.47 and a twelve month high of $124.16.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.32. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

