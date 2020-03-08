Bank of Marin Makes New $610,000 Investment in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Bank of Marin bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 15.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 32.0% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 15,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,841,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 91.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,328,000 after buying an additional 10,044 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 49.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,626,000 after buying an additional 15,261 shares during the period. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 5.2% during the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 32,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,241,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total transaction of $89,234.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,546 shares in the company, valued at $5,145,093.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,539 shares of company stock valued at $36,646,395 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $239.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.20 billion, a PE ratio of 87.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $221.47 and a twelve month high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $304.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

