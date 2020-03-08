Bank of Marin Makes New $651,000 Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Bank of Marin acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $122.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.07. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.06 and a twelve month high of $123.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.1267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

