Bank of Marin Makes New $683,000 Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Bank of Marin bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,998,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,136,873,000 after purchasing an additional 535,391 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $746,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $85,651,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,863,614,000 after purchasing an additional 101,876 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,177,284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,287,101,000 after purchasing an additional 77,477 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $665.00 price target (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.14.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $555.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $583.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $559.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $455.15 and a one year high of $619.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.14, for a total value of $666,484.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,567.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total transaction of $224,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,229,904 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

