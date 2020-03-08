Bank of Marin Makes New $705,000 Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bank of Marin bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 32,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 15,947 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $13,160,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 209,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,626,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,310,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $137.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.51. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.26 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.37.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.