Bank of Marin Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bank of Marin acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 879 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.2% of Bank of Marin’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $33,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,295.74 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,027.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,453.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,321.72.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective (up from $1,650.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,523.89.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

