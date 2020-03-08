Bank of Marin Makes New Investment in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Bank of Marin bought a new position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMERCO in the 3rd quarter worth about $508,000. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 10,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter.

Get AMERCO alerts:

UHAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut AMERCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. CL King upgraded AMERCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded AMERCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

In related news, major shareholder Edward J. Shoen bought 1,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $373.87 per share, for a total transaction of $714,091.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen bought 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $343.46 per share, with a total value of $1,861,553.20. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,330 shares of company stock valued at $3,606,835 over the last 90 days. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UHAL stock opened at $324.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.72. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $295.82 and a 1-year high of $426.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $352.33 and a 200 day moving average of $369.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($2.07). The company had revenue of $927.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.68 million. AMERCO had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

AMERCO Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.