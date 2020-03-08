Bank of Marin Makes New Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bank of Marin bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.5% of Bank of Marin’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of VNQ opened at $90.67 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $83.49 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.24.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

