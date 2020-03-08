Bank of Marin Purchases New Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bank of Marin purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Facebook by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC increased its position in Facebook by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 326,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 32,640 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,447,000 after buying an additional 32,630 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in Facebook by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 3,832 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $8,565,000. 64.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $181.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.03. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.28 and a 52-week high of $224.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.44 and a 200 day moving average of $197.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.57, for a total transaction of $52,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,883.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,296 shares of company stock valued at $17,449,702 in the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.48.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

