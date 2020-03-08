Bank of Marin Purchases New Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bank of Marin purchased a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 246.6% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $75.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.86. The company has a market cap of $89.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.58. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $69.03 and a 12-month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,227,343. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.99.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

