Bank of Marin Purchases Shares of 505 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bank of Marin purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 505 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NewDay Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,459,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,359,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 12,745 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,551,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,609 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,901.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,991.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,838.67. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,586.57 and a 52 week high of $2,185.95. The company has a market capitalization of $957.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective (up from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective (up from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Aegis upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,319.76.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

