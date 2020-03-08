Bank of Marin Takes $488,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bank of Marin acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $61.75 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $70.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

