Bank of Marin Takes $707,000 Position in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Bank of Marin acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arconic by 147.3% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arconic by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arconic by 813.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARNC shares. Argus raised shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arconic in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Arconic from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

In related news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 32,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $1,000,647.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,499.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARNC opened at $25.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.85 and a 200 day moving average of $29.03. Arconic Inc has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arconic Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.79%.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

