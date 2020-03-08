Bank of Marin Takes Position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Bank of Marin purchased a new stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Equinix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,488,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,036,214,000 after purchasing an additional 14,683 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,137,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,233,000 after purchasing an additional 102,297 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Equinix by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 824,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,993,000 after purchasing an additional 64,331 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 497,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 461,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,410,000 after purchasing an additional 33,237 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.35, for a total value of $1,094,270.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.17, for a total value of $128,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,280 shares of company stock valued at $17,559,127 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $608.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Equinix Inc has a 52 week low of $421.19 and a 52 week high of $657.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $612.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $575.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a PE ratio of 101.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). Equinix had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 22.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $2.66 dividend. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Cfra raised their target price on Equinix from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Equinix from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Equinix from $620.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $665.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $626.53.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.