Bank of Marin Takes Position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Bank of Marin acquired a new stake in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Iqvia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 321.8% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 949 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iqvia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $136.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.26, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.94. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $130.77 and a 1 year high of $169.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.43.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total transaction of $1,004,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total transaction of $1,860,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,735.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 740,828 shares of company stock valued at $121,469,155 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IQV. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Iqvia in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Iqvia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.19.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

