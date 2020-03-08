Bank of Marin Takes Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bank of Marin bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewDay Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $2,259,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $9,878,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 338,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,037,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 43,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,128,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMO. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $311.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $124.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.67 and a 12 month high of $342.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $326.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

