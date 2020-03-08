Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

BSVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Bank7 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank7 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ BSVN opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.38. Bank7 has a 52-week low of $14.59 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.48 million, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.57.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter. Bank7 had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 8.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank7 will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSVN. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Bank7 by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank7 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank7 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank7 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bank7 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

