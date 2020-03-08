Barclays Cuts Aggreko (LON:AGK) Price Target to GBX 780

Aggreko (LON:AGK) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from GBX 820 ($10.79) to GBX 780 ($10.26) in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AGK. HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.81) target price on shares of Aggreko in a report on Monday, January 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a reduce rating on shares of Aggreko in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Aggreko from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 960 ($12.63) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Aggreko from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Aggreko in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aggreko presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 846.67 ($11.14).

Get Aggreko alerts:

Aggreko stock opened at GBX 671.60 ($8.83) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 769.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 803.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 13.90. Aggreko has a 1-year low of GBX 700 ($9.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 881 ($11.59).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a GBX 18.27 ($0.24) dividend. This is a positive change from Aggreko’s previous dividend of $9.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. Aggreko’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.56%.

In other news, insider Dame Nicola Brewer sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 851 ($11.19), for a total value of £12,339.50 ($16,231.91).

Aggreko Company Profile

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

Featured Article: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Aggreko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aggreko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.