Barclays Reiterates “€94.00” Price Target for Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK)

Barclays set a €94.00 ($109.30) target price on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MRK. Kepler Capital Markets set a €119.00 ($138.37) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €108.00 ($125.58) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €107.20 ($124.65).

Merck KGaA stock opened at €110.00 ($127.91) on Thursday. Merck KGaA has a 1 year low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 1 year high of €115.00 ($133.72). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €118.14 and its 200-day moving average price is €107.51.

Merck KGaA Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

