Berenberg Bank Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €315.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €315.00 ($366.28) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ADS. Deutsche Bank set a €273.00 ($317.44) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Independent Research set a €295.00 ($343.02) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €300.00 ($348.84) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($273.26) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €290.00 ($337.21) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. adidas currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €283.55 ($329.71).

adidas stock opened at €241.05 ($280.29) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €285.06 and its 200 day moving average price is €280.56. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

