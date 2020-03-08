Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 123,340 Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 123,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,227,000. Fiserv comprises 4.5% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,907,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,870,000 after buying an additional 45,931 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 45,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total value of $5,143,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 869,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,410,470.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total value of $406,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,315,327.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,498,720. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $106.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fiserv Inc has a twelve month low of $81.62 and a twelve month high of $125.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.08. The firm has a market cap of $74.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FISV. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.82.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

