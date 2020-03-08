Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Buys 32,630 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 326,300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,640 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 32,630 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 2.1% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FB. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in Facebook by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,730 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,898 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Facebook from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.48.

FB opened at $181.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.33. The company has a market capitalization of $527.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.03. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.28 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.57, for a total value of $52,408.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,883.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,296 shares of company stock valued at $17,449,702 over the last 90 days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

