Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Buys 61,490 Shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 614,900.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,490 shares during the quarter. Roku comprises 3.1% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Roku worth $9,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Roku during the third quarter worth approximately $1,322,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Roku by 60.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,622,000 after purchasing an additional 651,049 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Roku by 29.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Washburn Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. 56.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $102.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.19 and a beta of 1.64. Roku Inc has a one year low of $55.02 and a one year high of $176.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.43 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roku Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $1,598,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,717 shares in the company, valued at $7,219,255.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.52, for a total value of $2,981,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,739,422.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,016 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,082 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROKU shares. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Roku from $159.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Roku from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Roku from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.48.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

