Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Has $12.17 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 186,900.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.9% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in Alphabet by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,485 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,056,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 4,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,109,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price objective (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,523.89.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,295.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,453.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,321.72. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,027.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

