Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Invests $6.07 Million in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,070,000. ASML accounts for 1.9% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML stock opened at $288.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $121.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.20. ASML Holding NV has a fifty-two week low of $175.57 and a fifty-two week high of $319.22.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 23.36%. The business’s revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ASML Holding NV will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a $1.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.88%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ASML from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.67.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

Featured Article: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.