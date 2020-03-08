Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 88,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,950,000. Global Payments accounts for 5.1% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 49.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 160.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 13.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 58.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $170,917.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,811. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total value of $814,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,710,024.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,318,855 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPN opened at $179.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.07. Global Payments Inc has a 52 week low of $128.12 and a 52 week high of $209.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

GPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cfra increased their price target on Global Payments from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Global Payments from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Global Payments from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Global Payments from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.42.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

