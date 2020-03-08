BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 9th. Analysts expect BioXcel Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BTAI stock opened at $33.06 on Friday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.87 million, a P/E ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

