Birchview Capital LP Decreases Position in Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM)

Birchview Capital LP cut its stake in shares of Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Dermira accounts for about 0.9% of Birchview Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Birchview Capital LP owned about 0.15% of Dermira worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DERM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Dermira during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Dermira by 340.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dermira during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Dermira by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Dermira by 57.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Dermira alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Eagle Acquisition Corp Bald acquired 40,926,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $767,362,968.75. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DERM. Guggenheim downgraded Dermira from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut Dermira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dermira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dermira in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dermira in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dermira currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.39.

DERM opened at $18.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.81. Dermira Inc has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.08, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a current ratio of 7.03.

About Dermira

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Dermira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dermira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.