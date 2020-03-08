Birchview Capital LP Has $206,000 Holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Birchview Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Birchview Capital LP’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,263,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 180,432 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 14,533 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,574 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,186 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CLR shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.68.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $14.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $52.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.11 and its 200-day moving average is $30.10.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 8.89%.

In related news, CEO Harold Hamm sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $20,148,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Eric Spencer Eissenstat sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,212,496 shares of company stock worth $40,910,039 over the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

