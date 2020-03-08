Birchview Capital LP Purchases 10,000 Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Birchview Capital LP lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Karyopharm Therapeutics makes up approximately 1.1% of Birchview Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Birchview Capital LP owned 0.13% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KPTI. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 536.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KPTI. Barclays began coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

In other news, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $170,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,186,834.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $41,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,835,657 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KPTI opened at $25.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.55. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.30.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 254.74% and a negative net margin of 488.08%. On average, analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

