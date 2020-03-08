Birchview Capital LP Purchases 731,585 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Birchview Capital LP raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1,556.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 778,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 731,585 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 36.3% of Birchview Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Birchview Capital LP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $49,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BMY stock opened at $60.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $136.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

