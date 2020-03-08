Birchview Capital LP Purchases New Position in ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Birchview Capital LP purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000. ChemoCentryx comprises approximately 0.7% of Birchview Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 11,247 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 446.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 15,880 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,279,000 after buying an additional 19,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. 68.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

NASDAQ CCXI opened at $47.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.43 and a beta of 2.28. ChemoCentryx Inc has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $51.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other ChemoCentryx news, insider Pui San Kwan sold 122,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $4,249,067.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 40,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $2,056,495.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,309,401 shares in the company, valued at $116,278,340.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 773,347 shares of company stock valued at $32,765,288 over the last three months. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CCXI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “positive” rating and set a $64.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ChemoCentryx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

ChemoCentryx Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI).

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.