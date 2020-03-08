Birchview Capital LP Sells 30,000 Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Birchview Capital LP lessened its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 75.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Birchview Capital LP’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,347,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,088,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $21,852,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 879,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,375,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 722,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,917,000 after purchasing an additional 54,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, insider Bob D. Brown sold 8,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $171,885.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $95,396.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,360 shares of company stock worth $3,969,701 in the last three months. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DRNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of DRNA opened at $19.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $27.68.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $7.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 503.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

