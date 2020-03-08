Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) Shares Acquired by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 362,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Black Knight worth $23,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,661,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,147,000 after purchasing an additional 85,099 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 210,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,582,000 after purchasing an additional 72,255 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $66.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.61. Black Knight Inc has a 12-month low of $51.05 and a 12-month high of $76.44.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Black Knight had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Black Knight Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Knight news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 11,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $839,749.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,237 shares in the company, valued at $5,354,166.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKI. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Black Knight from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A lowered shares of Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Knight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.58.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

