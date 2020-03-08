Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,594 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 902 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 8,394 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,415 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in Boeing by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $262.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.38. The company has a market capitalization of $146.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.34. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $249.80 and a 1 year high of $427.70.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The company had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -236.89%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.03.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

