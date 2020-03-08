Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $25,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Booking by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Booking by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,200.00 price target on the stock. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,250.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1,970.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,067.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,049.63.

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,612.09 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,584.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,094.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,893.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,958.46. The company has a market cap of $67.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $22.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 98.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

