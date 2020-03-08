Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €44.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €51.50 ($59.88).

Shares of BNR opened at €42.08 ($48.93) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €47.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is €46.61. Brenntag has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($65.41).

About Brenntag

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

