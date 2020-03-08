Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BNR. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.50 ($63.37) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brenntag presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €51.50 ($59.88).

Brenntag stock opened at €42.08 ($48.93) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €47.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €46.61. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($65.41).

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

