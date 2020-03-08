Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €55.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BNR. HSBC set a €58.50 ($68.02) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €51.50 ($59.88).

Get Brenntag alerts:

Shares of FRA BNR opened at €42.08 ($48.93) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €47.24 and a 200 day moving average price of €46.61. Brenntag has a 52 week low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a 52 week high of €56.25 ($65.41).

About Brenntag

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.