Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €59.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BNR. Bankhaus Lampe set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. DZ Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, HSBC set a €58.50 ($68.02) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €51.50 ($59.88).

BNR stock opened at €42.08 ($48.93) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €47.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €46.61. Brenntag has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($65.41).

About Brenntag

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

