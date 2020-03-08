British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) PT Set at GBX 4,000 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a GBX 4,000 ($52.62) price target on British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BATS. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($49.99) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. DZ Bank upped their target price on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 2,610 ($34.33) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 3,500 ($46.04) to GBX 3,460 ($45.51) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($55.25) target price on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco Plc Ads presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,717.69 ($48.90).

LON BATS opened at GBX 3,106 ($40.86) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.38. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 1 year low of GBX 1.17 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,500.50 ($46.05). The company has a market capitalization of $71.25 billion and a PE ratio of 11.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,340.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,073.38.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 52.60 ($0.69) per share. This is an increase from British American Tobacco Plc Ads’s previous dividend of $50.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. British American Tobacco Plc Ads’s dividend payout ratio is 0.76%.

About British American Tobacco Plc Ads

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

